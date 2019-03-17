Home The Sunday Standard

Noida chief orders FIR in land scam

The land was purchased from villages along the Yamuna Expressway despite no government requirement, as per an inquiry.

Published: 17th March 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Women farmers

Representational image. | EXPRESS

GREATER NOIDA: An FIR has been lodged against former CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) PC Gupta and 26 others at the Kasna police station in Greater Noida in connection with alleged irregularities in land acquisition in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. 

YEIDA chairperson Prabhat Kumar had lodged a complaint against the accused regarding the purchase of about 14 hectares of land from farmers and its sale to the government at higher rates leading to a loss of nearly `24 crore to the exchequer. 

According to Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) police, the FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. “We have received the complaint from YEIDA and have lodged the FIR,” said Ajay Kumar, SHO, Kasna police station.

The land was purchased from villages along the Yamuna Expressway despite no government requirement, as per an inquiry.  Kumar ordered a probe in June and asked YEIDA CEO Arunvir Singh to conduct an inquiry. Singh appointed YEIDA urban town planner Meena Bhargav to ascertain the facts of this case. 

The inquiry revealed that in 2014, YEIDA officials bought 14.4896 hectare of land at `16.15 crore, which is now estimated at `23.92 crore. However, this land was not a part of the YEIDA Master Plan

Comments

