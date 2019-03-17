Poorly located bus stops a concern

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: If one uses public transport in Delhi, one soon realises that getting on and off buses is not always easy. After education and health care, the Delhi government has resolved to reform public transport in the city, but many bus stops remain problematic.

These bus stops are those located at the beginning of a flyover or at the end of it. When buses stop, the vehicles behind them also stop, leading to a build-up of vehicles and even traffic chaos.

It is also seen buses are unable to take sharp turns and stop exactly at the stop, forcing the commuters to come on to the roads to board the buses. There is no data as to how many such bus stops exist, but the transport department has been taking the initiative to remodel stops.

The Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) has been advising the Delhi Transport Corporation, DDA and the transport department regarding such bus shelters, but no action has been initiated.

“We keep advising the Delhi government and the DDA and DTC regarding the stops which are at the mouth of flyovers. In Delhi these stops existed before many of the flyovers were constructed, but far-sighted planning was not done and such stops still exist. There is no place to wait, and the buses also come and stop many times ahead of the marked area, which makes such places a death trap,” said S Velmurugan, senior principal scientist in the Traffic Engineering and Safety division of CRRI.

According to CRRI, in the last Road Safety Council meeting with the Delhi government and other stakeholders, held six months ago, the issue was highlighted by CRRI. The Sarita Vihar flyover, the Shahdara flyover, and the Dwarka flyover have bus stops at their mouth.

TNIE found that the flyover at Bhikaji Cama Place and the Yamuna Bridge from ITO also have bus stops less than 500 metres away.

“It is understandable that such changes depend on the location and area. An audit should be done by the PWD of all the flyovers, but this has not been done by the government,” added Velmurugan.

The Delhi government says that no such bus stops have come to its notice so far.

“Whenever there is a public representation, the transport department looks into it. As of now we are not aware of any such problematic bus shelters. The transport department and other authorities regularly do inspections. However, if any such stops are brought to our notice, we will look into it,” said Jasmine Shah, vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC)