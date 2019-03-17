Revisiting ’80s, vintage designs, silhouettes...

Home The Sunday Standard

The fourth day of the India Fashion Week saw designer Siddartha Tytler launch his pret Autumn/Winter collection, Shadow, which was all about channelling 80’s glamour. 

Tytler has always been intrigued by the vintage designs and silhouettes which never go out of fashion, be it the glam element, structured silhouettes, carefully placed embellishments or everything in between. “The ’80s were all about being glamorous but also having an edge. Punk-inspired embellishments and risque silhouettes dominated the fashion scene and took power dressing to a whole new level. The sex quotient was further enhanced by clinched waists, bodycon dresses and lots of experiments! So that’s what we’re trying to bring forward with our new collection Shadow,” shared the designer.

When it comes to this new collection, Tytler is all about experimenting yet staying true to the old-school glamour. He has used different fabrics like knits, neoprene, velvet, and nets which have been ingeniously used by adding all the modern techniques and yet keeping it true to the glamour of the ’80s. “It’s important to evolve each year and in fact I always try to stay ahead of time and do something fun and interesting. Hence the use of these new-age fabrics and the old-school aesthetic is something I’ve tried this time around and it’ll be really exciting to see the response,” said he.

The collection also had a lot of bodycon dresses this season, structured silhouettes that are both edgy and sexy, complete with net overlays and ruffles! 

