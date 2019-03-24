A blend of craftsmanship and intricate design

Express News Service By

Bent Chair has added a new enchantment to its belt. The Rugs Collection! Bent Chair’s Rugs collection is a collision of Hand knotted and Hand-tufted Rugs. Hand tufted and knotted by master artisans, the rugs blend exquisite craftsmanship and intricate design with every piece sheared to a smooth pile for an exceptionally soft feel underfoot, beautifully capturing the look of a classic yet contemporary rug enhanced by nuanced tones and patterns.

Hand-knotted rugs are the cream of the crop when it comes to area rugs and carpets. Vertical (warp) threads are tied onto the loom — these threads are what will eventually become the fringe of the rug.

The weft then runs horizontally, intertwining with the vertical threads to create the foundation of the rug. The knots are tied to the warp threads, cut and then tied again to secure the knot.

Hand-tufted rug is made by punching strands of wool into a canvas that is stretched on a frame with the help of a hand-operated tool.

AT: Bentchair.com