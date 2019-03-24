Home The Sunday Standard

A blend of craftsmanship and intricate design

Hand-knotted rugs are the cream of the crop when it comes to area rugs and carpets.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bent Chair has added a new enchantment to its belt. The Rugs Collection! Bent Chair’s Rugs collection is a collision of Hand knotted and Hand-tufted Rugs. Hand tufted and knotted by master artisans, the rugs blend exquisite craftsmanship and intricate design with every piece sheared to a smooth pile for an exceptionally soft feel underfoot, beautifully capturing the look of a classic yet contemporary rug enhanced by nuanced tones and patterns.

Hand-knotted rugs are the cream of the crop when it comes to area rugs and carpets.  Vertical (warp) threads are tied onto the loom — these threads are what will eventually become the fringe of the rug.

The weft then runs horizontally, intertwining with the vertical threads to create the foundation of the rug. The knots are tied to the warp threads, cut and then tied again to secure the knot.

Hand-tufted rug is made by punching strands of wool into a canvas that is stretched on a frame with the help of a hand-operated tool.

AT: Bentchair.com

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bent Chair The Rugs Collection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp