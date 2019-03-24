Home The Sunday Standard

Battista: An electric drivetrain

Pininfarina has been known to have designed some of the most iconic cars across the globe and their legacy is unrivaled.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Pininfarina has been known to have designed some of the most iconic cars across the globe and their legacy is unrivaled.

Mahindra & Mahindra took a controlling stake in this Italian design house a few years ago and it was around that time that they also announced their plan to build an all-electric hypercar. That dream just became a reality with the debut of the Battista at the 89th Geneva Motor Show.

The Pininfarina Battista has been styled to perfection. It is sleek, well-proportioned and the sporty attitude is brought about by the butterfly doors, air scoops and large wheels that offer you a clear view of the big brake calipers. The cabin boasts of an exquisite fit and finish and there is ample room on board for both the driver and the passenger. The fine quality materials give the cabin a luxurious touch which.

Powering the Battista is an electric drivetrain that employs a 120 kWh battery on each wheel thus taking the combined output up to 1,900 horsepower! It is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in a shade under two seconds.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahindra & Mahindra Pininfarina Battista

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp