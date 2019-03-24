Battista: An electric drivetrain

Praveen Raja By

Pininfarina has been known to have designed some of the most iconic cars across the globe and their legacy is unrivaled.

Mahindra & Mahindra took a controlling stake in this Italian design house a few years ago and it was around that time that they also announced their plan to build an all-electric hypercar. That dream just became a reality with the debut of the Battista at the 89th Geneva Motor Show.

The Pininfarina Battista has been styled to perfection. It is sleek, well-proportioned and the sporty attitude is brought about by the butterfly doors, air scoops and large wheels that offer you a clear view of the big brake calipers. The cabin boasts of an exquisite fit and finish and there is ample room on board for both the driver and the passenger. The fine quality materials give the cabin a luxurious touch which.

Powering the Battista is an electric drivetrain that employs a 120 kWh battery on each wheel thus taking the combined output up to 1,900 horsepower! It is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in a shade under two seconds.