Coupér tint

Mercedes-Benz India has shown a strong commitment to the performance vehicle segment by bringing AMG models to the country.

Mercedes-Benz India has shown a strong commitment to the performance vehicle segment by bringing AMG models to the country. The latest to join the legendary portfolio is the AMG C43 4Matic Coupé and it promises to be the perfect combination of performance, design and luxury.

The AMG C43 4Matic Coupé belongs to the C-Class family which draws its design cues from the mighty S-Class. However, the similarity ends with the front treatment. The car also boasts a sloping roofline down the rear which gives it a rather sporty stance.

It sits well on large 18-inch AMG 5-spoke alloy rims shod with low profile rubber and it looks like it is ready for the track. The clean design is enhanced by the car’s character lines that give it an air of elegance as well.

Like all other products from the manufacturer, this car also has a fine cabin done up in quality materials that suit its uber-rich profile. Add to that, this performance-oriented machine gets the whole AMG treatment as well which includes the new generation steering wheel with optimum ergonomics, sporty red seat belts, new generation telematics that include a 10.25-inch high resolution media display with built-in smartphone integration that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An advanced sound system promises amazing playback quality and you can select ambient lighting from 64 different colours to suit your mood. All the creature comforts you would expect from a luxury vehicle are on board including a large sunroof.

The two-door car is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that is capable of producing a solid 390 hp of raw power and has a maximum torque output of 520 Nm. The performance-oriented engine is mated to an AMG Speedshift 9-speed automatic transmission that allows for the fast changing of gears. Incidentally, this machine can go from 0-100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC is priced from Rs 75 Lakh.

