Mehbooba Mufti to contest from Anantnag; PDP extends support to Congress

SRI NAGAR: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will contest from the Anantnag-Pulwama parliamentary seat in south Kashmir even as the party extended unconditional support to the Congress by not fielding candidates in two Lok Sabha seats in the Jammu region.

Mehbooba had won the parliamentary election from the seat in 2014 but had to resign from the seat after she took over as the Chief Minister of the state on April 4, 2016, following the death of her father and then CM Mufti Mohd Sayeed.

“The board, after threadbare discussion, decided not to field candidates from two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu — Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda,” she said.

With the PDP opting out of race, it will now be direct fight between the Congress and BJP in the two seats.

She said civil society members, groups and party activists from the Jammu region had suggested that the PDP should not field candidates for the two seats.

“We took the decision to prevent division of secular votes. We did not want weakening of secular forces,” she said, adding PDP could have crossed 2.5 lakh votes in the two seats.

Names announced

Influential Shia leader Aga Mohsin is the Srinagar candidate while Abdul Qayoom Wani will be fielded from Baramulla-Kupwara