Gurugram Muslim family attacked: Opposition slams BJP for disturbing communal harmony 

NEW DELHI: The assault on a Muslim family in Gurugram’s Bhondsi village on Holi evening kicked up a political storm on Saturday, with Opposition players accusing BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana of disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country.

Condemning the incident, Congress demanded strict action against the attackers. “We strongly condemn this atrocious act of violence against innocent Indians. @mlkhattar must ensure his govt. takes strict action against the perpetrators. Is this the ‘new India’ Modi wishes to create - filled with hate & violence? (sic),” read the Congress’s official Twitter handle.

Taking a swipe at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala put out another tweet saying “Mobocracy has become a synonym for BJP rule.” “The law and order situation in Haryana has collapsed on the watch of the Khattar government. Common man is running scared in the face of hatred. The visuals show how humanity has been lost under Khattar’s rule,” Surjewala tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gunned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident, saying the latter was following in the footsteps of Adolf Hitler.

Leaders across the political spectrum came out all guns blazing against the BJP after a video surfaced showing a group of 30-40 men bashing up members of the Gurugram family.

Kejriwal took to Twitter saying, “Hitler bhi satta ke liye yahi karta tha. Hitler ke gunde logo to pitte the, unka khoon karte the aur police jinhe mara, unhi ke khilaaf case karti thi (Even Hitler did this to satisfy his lust for power. His goons used to beat up Jews, kill them, while the police registered cases against those assaulted).”

“Modiji bhi satta ke liye yahi karwa rahein hai, Hitler ke raaste chal rahe hai. Par Modi samrthako ko dikhai nahi deta hai ki hamara bharat kidhar ja raha hai. (Modiji seems to be following in Hitler’s footsteps by orchestrating such violence. However, his supporters can’t see the pit he’s driving this country to),” the CM said.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted from his official Twitter handle:

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, hit out at the BJP, saying, “Whatever happened at the residence of Mohammad Sajid is horiffic. The leaders behind such incidents don’t realize that their venom could destroy everything,” he said on Twitter.

However, BJP’s Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, who visited the family, said, “Such reprehensible incidents are a threat to Gurugram’s peace. I pray for the speedy recovery of the victims. I’ll extend whatever help is needed for them to get justice.”

Blow by blow

Some members of the Muslim family were playing cricket outside their residence on Holi when the attackers told them to stop

After a heated exchange of words, the attackers beat up the family members.