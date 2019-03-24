Home The Sunday Standard

Gurugram Muslim family attacked: Opposition slams BJP for disturbing communal harmony 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gunned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident, saying the latter was following in the footsteps of Adolf Hitler.

Published: 24th March 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Locals and policemen gather outside the Gurugram house where a Muslim family were assaulted on Saturday; (inset) a damaged window inside the house | Naveen Kumar

NEW DELHI: The assault on a Muslim family in Gurugram’s Bhondsi village on Holi evening kicked up a political storm on Saturday, with Opposition players accusing BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana of disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country.

Condemning the incident, Congress demanded strict action against the attackers. “We strongly condemn this atrocious act of violence against innocent Indians. @mlkhattar must ensure his govt. takes strict action against the perpetrators. Is this the ‘new India’ Modi wishes to create - filled with hate & violence? (sic),” read the Congress’s official Twitter handle.

Taking a swipe at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala put out another tweet saying “Mobocracy has become a synonym for BJP rule.” “The law and order situation in Haryana has collapsed on the watch of the Khattar government. Common man is running scared in the face of hatred. The visuals show how humanity has been lost under Khattar’s rule,” Surjewala tweeted.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gunned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident, saying the latter was following in the footsteps of Adolf Hitler.

Leaders across the political spectrum came out all guns blazing against the BJP after a video surfaced showing a group of 30-40 men bashing up members of the Gurugram family.

Kejriwal took to Twitter saying, “Hitler bhi satta ke liye yahi karta tha. Hitler ke gunde logo to pitte the, unka khoon karte the aur police jinhe mara, unhi ke khilaaf case karti thi (Even Hitler did this to satisfy his lust for power. His goons used to beat up Jews, kill them, while the police registered cases against those assaulted).”

“Modiji bhi satta ke liye yahi karwa rahein hai, Hitler ke raaste chal rahe hai. Par Modi samrthako ko dikhai nahi deta hai ki hamara bharat kidhar ja raha hai. (Modiji seems to be following in Hitler’s footsteps by orchestrating such violence. However, his supporters can’t see the pit he’s driving this country to),” the CM said.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted from his official Twitter handle:

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, too, hit out at the BJP, saying, “Whatever happened at the residence of Mohammad Sajid is horiffic. The leaders behind such incidents don’t realize that their venom could destroy everything,” he said on Twitter.

However, BJP’s Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, who visited the family, said, “Such reprehensible incidents are a threat to Gurugram’s peace. I pray for the speedy recovery of the victims. I’ll extend whatever help is needed for them to get justice.”

Blow by blow

Some members of the Muslim family were playing cricket outside their residence on Holi when the attackers told them to stop
After a heated exchange of  words, the attackers beat up the family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi Party gurugram Muslim family holi celebrations 2019 Holi 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp