Pollutants cause sterility in men, dogs

Express News Service By

Environmental contaminants found in home and diet have the same adverse effects on male fertility both in humans and domestic dogs, finds a new study highlighting the decline in sperm quality in both the species over the past few years.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed the chemicals — at concentrations relevant to environmental exposure — have the same damaging effect on sperm of both man and dog. The researchers carried out identical experiments for both species using samples of sperm from donor men and dogs.