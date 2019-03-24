Home The Sunday Standard

Scared of your greying hair? Here is how you can reverse the process

Published: 24th March 2019 08:24 AM

IT is natural to encounter hair greying once in a lifetime. As inevitable as the process is, most of us wish it delay this process as much as possible. This process begins as the colouring agent, Melanin starts to lose it pigmented cells which eventually results in white hair.

As we root the cause of white hair, there are also several lifestyle factors that contribute to the problem. However, the process of reversal of hair greying is possible. With meticulous and consistent efforts, one can definitely treat the problem of hair greying. Dr Arvind Poswal, Hair Expert and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr A’s Clinic, explains how to reinstate coloured pigments:

  • The Natural Way: There are several natural ingredients around us that help in providing a natural colour to the hair. Ingredients such as henna, coffee, black tea, beetroot and lemon shall help in providing natural and safe colourants without the use of any harsh chemicals and side effects.
  • Check what you eat: It is important to consume food rich in antioxidants like fresh fruits, green vegetables, milk, olive oil and fish. These foods shall supplement the deficiencies in the body and shall ensure dietary sufficiencies. People dealing with white must consume more of foods loaded with vitamins.
  • Bid goodbye to smoking: As much as people think that smoking reduces stress, that’s definitely not the case. It eventually results in stress on your physical wellbeing and health.  It adversely affects the body and also contributes to white hair.
  • Coconut Oil: It is the best remedy to all the hair problems. The oil penetrates into the hair roots and the presence of antioxidants act as disinfectants. Apply a small amount of oil twice a week.
