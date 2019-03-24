Sporty genes

Praveen Raja By

This stylish two-wheeler has that naked street look and an upright riding position that is well suited for in-city commutes or even long trips.

The MT-15 is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke, SOHC fuel-injected engine along with variable valve actuation that delivers 19.3 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission.

Considering the fact that the bike weighs only 138 kgs and the engine offers a rather sharp top-end power, it feels bigger than it is and the acceleration is one of its stand-out features as it pulls forward in a linear fashion.

The bike has been designed to be an agile handler with the chassis fine-tuned for rigidity at all the right places. This includes an ideal balance of vertical, horizontal and torsional rigidity to ensure that you can toss this bike through corners without breaking a sweat.

The motorcycle comes with a 282 mm front disc brake with single channel ABS that provides excellent stopping power and maximum control. You also get a wide 140 mm rear tyre that adds to the bike’s aesthetics and plays a role in overall stability as well. The manufacturer has done a good job on the pricing front too.

The Yamaha MT-15 will be sold at Rs 1.36 lakh.