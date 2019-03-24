Home The Sunday Standard

Sporty genes

This stylish two-wheeler has that naked street look and an upright riding position that is well suited for in-city commutes or even long trips.

Published: 24th March 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

This stylish two-wheeler has that naked street look and an upright riding position that is well suited for in-city commutes or even long trips.

The MT-15 is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke, SOHC fuel-injected engine along with variable valve actuation that delivers 19.3 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission.

Considering the fact that the bike weighs only 138 kgs and the engine offers a rather sharp top-end power, it feels bigger than it is and the acceleration is one of its stand-out features as it pulls forward in a linear fashion.

The bike has been designed to be an agile handler with the chassis fine-tuned for rigidity at all the right places. This includes an ideal balance of vertical, horizontal and torsional rigidity to ensure that you can toss this bike through corners without breaking a sweat.

The motorcycle comes with a 282 mm front disc brake with single channel ABS that provides excellent stopping power and maximum control. You also get a wide 140 mm rear tyre that adds to the bike’s aesthetics and plays a role in overall stability as well. The manufacturer has done a good job on the pricing front too.

The Yamaha MT-15 will be sold at Rs 1.36 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yamaha MT-15 Bikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp