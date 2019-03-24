Home The Sunday Standard

Two die while cleaning waste treatment plant   

Two staffers of a restaurant in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden died while they were allegedly cleaning its kitchen waste treatment plant on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

Published: 24th March 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police cordoned off the restaurant in Rajouri Garden | Express

NEW DELHI: Two staffers of a restaurant in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden died while they were allegedly cleaning its kitchen waste treatment plant on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

The Rajouri Garden police station was alerted about the tragedy that occurred at the ‘Pirates of Grill’ restaurant between 1.30 pm and 2 pm. Housekeeping employees Rakesh, 45, and Ajay, 19, died while two of their colleagues-- Pankaj and Raju were hospitalised, police said.

“The incident occurred between 1:30 and 2 pm... Prima facie, it seems they went in the sewage treatment unit for cleaning purposes,” Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said. “A case has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station and further information awaited. It will take fix the responsibility of everyone involved. But yes, there will be arrests.”As the site in question was a kitchen waste treatment plant, the police said the case is out of the purview of the Manual Scavenging Act. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Waste treatmemnt plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp