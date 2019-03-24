Two die while cleaning waste treatment plant   

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Two staffers of a restaurant in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden died while they were allegedly cleaning its kitchen waste treatment plant on Saturday afternoon, the police said.

The Rajouri Garden police station was alerted about the tragedy that occurred at the ‘Pirates of Grill’ restaurant between 1.30 pm and 2 pm. Housekeeping employees Rakesh, 45, and Ajay, 19, died while two of their colleagues-- Pankaj and Raju were hospitalised, police said.

“The incident occurred between 1:30 and 2 pm... Prima facie, it seems they went in the sewage treatment unit for cleaning purposes,” Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said. “A case has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station and further information awaited. It will take fix the responsibility of everyone involved. But yes, there will be arrests.”As the site in question was a kitchen waste treatment plant, the police said the case is out of the purview of the Manual Scavenging Act.