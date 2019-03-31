A lyrical and creative Italian cuisine fare!

Sharmila Chand By

Mention dal makhni and his eyes will shine and curls roll back and forth. Chef Massimiliano Sperli, the new Italian chef at Sorrento at Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi is living his dream right now. Having worked across many countries, he dreamt of working in India, more so in Delhi. “Fifteen years ago I tasted Indian dishes, makhni dal and biryani, and I fell in love with them.

Now in India, I will be eating the real stuff with normal spice level,” he says while I take a dig into the ‘Gli orti sopra il golfo di Sorrento’, best explained as ‘The Gardens Above The Gulf Of Sorrento’. Yes, the platter in front of me is no less than a lovely garden full of grilled and roasted vegetables tossed with cold pressed extra virgin olive oil and lemon, baby gem, rocket, sorrel, Taggiasche black olive, orange segments, almonds flakes and homemade dried tomato foam. What stands out is the fennel reduction, the signature touch of chef Massi, as he is popularly called.

“I like to emphasise on seasonal produce in my cooking,” he elaborates. “While my philosophy of cooking rests on the foundation of classical recipes, I like to lend my own modern touch while retaining the authentic taste.”

“With seasonal produce, I’m also very particular about serving my dishes at the right temperature. Take for instance, my lamb dish. It is roasted lamb loin and served at 55 of degrees as this is the right temperature for all the ingredients to shine. It is scented with citrus zests and thyme, grilled eryngii mushroom, Taggiasche black olives, Culatello ham sauté, red apple and thyme emulsion, Acqualagna black truffle, yellow beetroot, Mascarpone cheese and dried prunes quenelles, red onion and cooked grape must compote. So when you have half a dozen ingredients making a dish, you need to think of the detailing,” says Massi. Born in a family of chefs, he is the fourth generation carrying on the family lineage.

The pandora box

Flip through the new menu and you will understand his detailed articulations that include Fried black Cod in parsley and basil batter, mild spicy chard and fennel, Orange Zest Salad with red capsicum and thyme sauce, Homemade Tortelli filled with potato, ricotta cheese, amongst others. “Come to my restaurant with an open mind. I will give you extra cheese and chilli flakes but let me also give you real food of my origin,” says Massi.

