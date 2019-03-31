Home The Sunday Standard

Flashy gangsters who posed with arms held

According to the police, the duo used to roam on roads and reached social functions to brandish pistols and revolvers for impressing upon teenagers. 

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch presents the two arrested Gouri gang members before the media on Saturday | Express

NEW DELHI: Two members of a gang, who uploaded a video of themselves last week brandishing pistols and dancing to the tunes of their favourite Punjabi singer Honey Singh at social functions, have been arrested under the Arms Act, the police said on Saturday. 

“They are fans of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and had copied his hair style. They had shot a video a week ago wherein they can be seen brandishing pistols at a social function. They hoped that more young boys would get enticed to join their Gouri gang,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse.
On Friday also, when they were arrested, they were planning to roam on the roads while brandishing fire arms, the DCP said.

He said the two men have been identified as Parvez, 24, a resident of JJ Colony in Uttam Nagar and Aakash, 23, from Village Budela Market in Vikaspuri.

After the police got information that two criminals, possessing illegal weapons and linked to Gouri gang of Uttam Nagar, had circulated their video on social media to be famous, a trap was laid and the two suspects were arrested on Friday at 4.45 p.m. under the Arms Act.

According to the police, both the gang members used to spend their “entire earning” on gifts for their girlfriends. “A need for easy money brought them close to area criminals and they got associated to the notorious Gouri gang of Uttam Nagar. The gang provided to them weapons and the task to lure more youths to join the gang,” the DCP said. 

“Parvez works with his father at their butcher shop in Uttam Nagar. His accomplice works at the same shop,” the senior police officer said.   

