Green Boulevard: More trees at Chandni Chowk

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Heritage lovers will find the 1.5 km-long Chandni Chowk road starting from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid greener once its redevelopment work is completed by January next year. The Public Works Department, the executing agency of the project, has proposed to plant nearly 150 trees along the stretch on both sides with grates to protect the greens from damage. At present, there are only 90 trees on the boulevard originally developed in 17th century during the reign of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

“More trees in Chandni Chowk will not enhance its aesthetic appeal, but will also help to improve air quality in the area. Urban trees cool down neighbourhoods,” said a senior Delhi government official associated with the project.

“Mainly, we have decided to plant Kaim, a native tree. Other varieties will also be introduced,” informed Pradeep Sachdeva, who is the consultant architect for the redevelopment project. To retain the heritage character of the arcade designed by Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahanara, authorities have decided to use red sandstone extensively to redevelop its central axis and keep the design similar to architectural pattern of the Mughal period.

“Selection of all material is in harmony with the architecture of Chandni Chowk and Mughal pattern. The canal, which stopped functioning, is being represented through decorative patterns of Mughal origin. The design comprises pietra dura work for which I may use marble. Red stone bollards and seats are also being provided,” said Sachdeva.

The central verge is at a place in the middle of the road, where the canal ran through the avenue till 1910 before trams were introduced in Chandni Chowk.

Under the redevelopment plan, power transformers, police booths, public conveniences and other facilities are proposed to be placed on 3.5 metre wide central vista. A CCTV control room, a municipal corporation’s maintenance room, and charging units for electronic vehicles are also proposed at six locations on the median.

Provisions are being made for a separate lane for smooth movement of fire tenders and two sites for parking ambulance to tackle any exigency. The PWD plans to fix place dustbins at 100 points to keep the area clean.

Nitin Panigrahi, Deputy General Manager (Project & Administration), Shahajahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), said the designing and construction of the central verge would be taken up after completion of the civic work. “Trenches (to shift power and other utility cables underground) are complete and water pipelines have also been laid. Next week, power transformer will arrive. As we complete the civil work, redevelopment of the median will begin,” he said.

But, Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said though the project is moving per the schedule, work is being done in a haphazard manner. “Pits are lying open and the area where construction is being carried out has not been barricaded properly. It poses danger to pedestrians and shoppers.”

The decision to install public facilities and services on the central axis has not gone down well with heritage experts and urban planners Professor AGK Menon, Smita Datta Makhija, Ashok B Lall, and Sujata Kohli.

In February, they filed a petition stating reservation against the plan in the Delhi High Court. Later, the court had directed the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) to convene a meeting of all stakeholders, including consultant architects Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates, to take a decision with regard to the project.

The Delhi Urban Art Commission had raised red flag earlier. It had written to the project stakeholders, including Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), to submit the proposal for its consideration and approval as per the laid-down procedure.

“The meeting as directed by the court took place on March 23 in which PSDA made a presentation on the project. As per the court order, the minutes of the meeting and DUAC’s observation will be submitted in the court before the next date of hearing on April 23,” said a PWD official.

The long-pending project to decongest the Chandni Chowk road was given final go ahead by the Unified

Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in August last year. All the infrastructure projects in the national capital needs nod from UTTIPEC. Menon asserted the placement of power transformers and public conveniences would destroy the heritage character of Shahjahanabad and hamper city’s chances to be declared as a UNESCO ‘world heritage city.’

“Why can’t they improve existing facilities in the vicinity? It is a fact that nomination for the ‘world heritage city’ was withdrawn. However, if we chose to apply in future, we will never be able to get the status after the alteration-construction of new structures on median,” said Menon, who is also a former convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

It was INTACH which had drafted the proposal to nominate Delhi for the UNESCO heritage tag a few years ago.