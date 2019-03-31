Highlights of the India Runway Week

Express News Service By

The three-day India Runway Week at The DLF Place Saket, hosed by the Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD), comes to an end today with its much awaited finale.

The three-day fashion extravaganza witnessed a spectacular display of the hottest trends to watch out for by some of the renowned and upcoming designers.

The show was opened by the veteran designer Rina Dhaka. Dhaka showcased her summer wedding collection at IFFD’s India Runway Week Summer 2019 for the first time. Her entire collection was a tribute to watch with all shades of summer one can think of.

Designer Alka Gilada also presented her bridal collection Khwabeeda which was a perfect blend of traditional attire with a modern outlook.

Laxmishriali showcased her chic collection Revolutionary Goddess in which motivational acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal walked the ramp.

Aditya Jain, the Kolkata-based designer used prominent silhouettes in his menswear collection. Another designer from same city Satinvogue by Madhulika Mehta used rimless pearls, sparkles and glitters, sequins and stones, shimmer and shine, in her collection.

The capital also witnessed the launch of Delhi based designer Amit Talwwar’s stunning collection Victorian Allur which has been inspired by the royals of the Great Britian.

Today is the final day of the India Runway Week. If you love to be updated with the latest trends and what a sneak-peek into the trends that will dominate this season, head to India Runway Week at DLF Place Saket.