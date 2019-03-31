It’s time for desert warfare

Express News Service By

When the lights went out at the season opener in Albert Park a fortnight ago, two things became very evident. One, Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the chasing pack had lost the race to a brilliantly-timed start off the line by Mercedes’ Finn. Two, the said Finn had reinvented himself this year. He’s ready to challenge for the championship instead of playing a support role. Valtteri Bottas endured a miserable 2018, ending the season as the only driver from the Top 3 teams not to win a grand prix whereas, in the other Mercedes, Hamilton sealed his fifth title with two races to go after claiming 11 victories!

After the checkered flag, Bottas had a bold message for his critics. “To whom it may concern,” he said over the radio on the slowing down lap. “F*** you.” It must’ve been a huge release, an affirmation of self-belief and a renewed trust in his own talent, which had seemed to desert him last season. After a winter of hard work and focus by Valtteri, we may just have an intra-team rivalry on our hands that could mirror the 2016 season in which Hamilton was defeated.

On the other hand, home hero, Daniel Ricciardo endured an embarrassing start to the season.