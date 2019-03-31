‘Kangana Ranaut deserves every bit of the remuneration’

Express News Service By

It was recently announced that Kangana Ranaut is being paid Rs 24 crore for the upcoming biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, making her the highest paid female actor in India at the moment, as well as the highest paid Bollywood star to work in a South-based project.

The veracity of the signing amount came into doubt when director Vijay allegedly told an online publication that the reports where ‘fake news’.

Another publication cited a source claiming that Kangana was being paid only Rs 12 crore for the project.

Responding to the rumours, producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri said in a statement that the details of the contract cannot be disclosed at the moment, but added that Kangana deserves the remuneration being offered. He also mentioned that Vijay has not spoken to anyone about the payment.

“Kangana deserves every bit of remuneration she is getting, we are very happy to have her in our team, but the details can’t be disclosed it’s a matter between the talent and the producer no one else is authorised to talk about it,” Vishnu said.

Directed by Vijay, the Jayalalithaa biopic will be released in Tamil as Thalaivi and in Hindi as Jaya. The film is expected to go on floors in September this year.

Kangana Ranaut was last in seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her upcoming Bollywood projects include Mental Hai Kya and Panga.