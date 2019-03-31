Home The Sunday Standard

‘Kangana Ranaut deserves every bit of the remuneration’

The veracity of the signing amount came into doubt when director Vijay allegedly told an online publication that the reports where ‘fake news’. 

Published: 31st March 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jayalalithaa-Kangana

(L-R) Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa; actress Kangana Ranaut. (Photos | EPS)

It was recently announced that Kangana Ranaut is being paid Rs 24 crore for the upcoming biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, making her the highest paid female actor in India at the moment, as well as the highest paid Bollywood star to work in a South-based project. 

The veracity of the signing amount came into doubt when director Vijay allegedly told an online publication that the reports where ‘fake news’. 

Another publication cited a source claiming that Kangana was being paid only Rs 12 crore for the project. 

Responding to the rumours, producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri said in a statement that the details of the contract cannot be disclosed at the moment, but added that Kangana deserves the remuneration being offered. He also mentioned that Vijay has not spoken to anyone about the payment. 

“Kangana deserves every bit of remuneration she is getting, we are very happy to have her in our team, but the details can’t be disclosed it’s a matter between the talent and the producer no one else is authorised to talk about it,” Vishnu said.

Directed by Vijay, the Jayalalithaa biopic will be released in Tamil as Thalaivi and in Hindi as Jaya. The film is expected to go on floors in September this year. 

Kangana Ranaut was last in seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her upcoming Bollywood projects include Mental Hai Kya and Panga.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut J Jayalalithaa biopic Vishnu Vardhan Induri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp