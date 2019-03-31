Home The Sunday Standard

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Hindu outfits field Swami Om, four others against AAP in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After fielding controversial self-proclaimed godman Swami Om as the Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi, several Hindu outfits have announced to fight against the AAP in at least five seats in Delhi.

Mukesh Jain of Dara Sena said the group had decided to launch the candidates due to the “anti-Hindu” stance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “We have launched Swami Om, and throughout the country we have decided to field at least 50 candidates,” Jain told a news agency. “In Delhi, we will file candidates in five seats.”

Asked why they were not supporting the BJP, Jain said the BJP had its own limitations. “They are against Kejriwal, but are not as vocal. They have their own limitations. We are and will be vocal against Kejriwal,” he said.

