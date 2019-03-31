Home The Sunday Standard

Millennial bride strives for yesteryear’s elegance

Published: 31st March 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika

The millennial bride gets an ancient muse from glorious women who belonged to royal courts and palaces of the 17 century. Everything about that era was grand. The splendour extended to every matter of life, with clothes getting special thought. Taking notes from erstwhile conventions, fashion designers Shyamal and Bhumika have launched their Summer bridal couture called Memoirs of A Maharani. 

The needle and thread once again capture the sartorial elegance that was characteristic of that period and for good reason. “In the 1600s there was very little military activity and so the courtiers, noblemen and their ladies spent time experimenting with style and fashion which changed the way they thought and dressed. Garments were treated as works of art and even inspired poetry,” says Shyamal Shodhan. 

It’s the chogaas, wrapped jamaas, multi-paneled angarkhees, embroidered farjees, draped saris, patkaas and such other historic pieces of clothing that the designers have taken inspiration from, crafting a line with these sensibilities. “One sees multi- panelled lehengas with a variety of blouses, saris with patchwork blouses, sherwanis in a restrained silhouette inspired from the achkans, tunics over voluminous salwars, 
brocaded jackets and a variety of silhouettes in Indian wear,” says Bhumika Shodhan.

In a day of machine-made marvels, the imperfection of handmade still strikes nostalgia, and more so in this collection bringing back stylistic snippets from the past. Patchwork, sequinning, rare embroideries like marodi work, chain stitch, floral vines embroidered in metal thread… all re-create a regal flourish. Arabesque konias, buttas, crescents and dense embroidery on sheer fabrics have been complemented with gold zardozi, zardosi borders, painterly motifs, glittering gold embellishments, French knots, and peeta embroideries on vintage European tones. “India is seeing a change and we see a lot of people dressing in day couture, with ‘dressing up’ getting crisper. In this, exposure to styling plays a major role. So we see that colours and silhouettes have evolved but embroideries remain timeless and we take inspiration from that,” 
says Shyamal. 
Here’s to brides that boast not just contemporary wearable spirits but also those who act as custodians of an illustrious sartorial past. 

