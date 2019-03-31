Rohit Sharma designs caps for New Era

Express News Service By

International sports and lifestyle brand New Era and vice-captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma have joined hands to unveil an exclusive line of caps designed by the cricketer himself.

The collection reflects Rohit’s distinct style and unique aesthetics. The collection will be sold exclusively via D: FY stores in India and neweracap.eu in Europe from April 30 onwards.

“I’am a huge fan of New Era Caps. It’s a great feeling to partner with them to launch my own signature line for my fans. I’m a cap lover and I’m partnering with the best to bring my fans the best in terms of style and quality,” said Rohit Sharma , talking about the tie-up.