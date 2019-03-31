Home The Sunday Standard

Rohit Sharma designs caps for New Era

International sports and lifestyle brand New Era and vice-captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma have joined hands to unveil an exclusive line of caps designed by the cricketer himself.

Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Rohit Sharma | PTI

The collection reflects Rohit’s distinct style and unique aesthetics. The collection will be sold exclusively via D: FY stores in India and neweracap.eu in Europe from April 30 onwards.  

“I’am a huge fan of New Era Caps. It’s a great feeling to partner with them to launch my own signature line for my fans. I’m a cap lover and I’m partnering with the best to bring my fans the best in terms of style and quality,” said Rohit Sharma , talking about the tie-up. 

New Era Rohit Sharma

