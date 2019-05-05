A battle of equals in Jharkhand's Koderma as majority of high profile candidates locking horns

Mukesh Ranjan By

KODERMA : It was once known as the ‘Mica capital of the world’. But Koderma’s main claim to global fame is down to Jhumritelaiya, a nondescript village which figured prominently in the Binaca Geet Mala, a popular radio show featuring Bollywood songs from the 70’s.

All seems lost in this quaint village, situated off a lake in sylvan surroundings. It has failed to draw visitors despite the infrastructure leap that the state has seen and struggles to find a place on the growth chart of a mineral-rich Jharkhand.

With heavy migration and little in the way of infrastructure, despite straddling the National Highway 2 and the Grand Trunk road, which links half of India, Koderma remains a lost constituency.

Koderma’s pain was heightened once Mica’s use as an insulator for electrical appliances was compromised at the onset of the digital age and it was discarded as the preferred insulating material. Exports to Japan, China, Korea and the US declined sharply. Over four lakh of the rural workforce, involved in mica mining, transportation and trade lost jobs and the hilly terrain offered little in the way of employment but the odd stone crushing units, which absorb people in their hundreds.

Under-development remains a major issue here, with basic amenities like water, electricity and health services a far cry. Yet, Koderma is under the poll spotlight, with the majority of the state’s high profile candidates locking horns here. Jharkhand’s first CM, who is also the chief of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), is the Mahagathbandhan candidate, even as RJD turncoat Annapurna Devi, was given the BJP ticket in a last-minute turnaround.

Sitting BJP MP Ravindra Rai was denied a ticket citing his non-performance and inefficiency, thus splitting the BJP cadre. The contest became more interesting after Left parties, denied an honourable share in the Mahagathbandhan’s seat-sharing plan, fielded CPI(ML)’s Raj Kumar Yadav.

With Yadavs a sizeable vote bank, the CPI(ML) nominee is counting on Yadav votes. Annapurna, a Bengali who married a Yadav and has been a 4-time MLA from Koderma Assembly constituency, also has a mass base and is likely to attract Yadav votes.“It is a neck-to-neck fight between Babulal and Annapurna Devi as both have their strengths and weaknesses. Babulal is a political heavyweight. He has been 3-time MP from Koderma and enjoys the support of the Mahagathbandhan.