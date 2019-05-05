Home The Sunday Standard

A battle of equals in Jharkhand's Koderma as majority of high profile candidates locking horns

Under-development remains a major issue here, with basic amenities like water, electricity and health services a far cry.

Published: 05th May 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Babulal Marandi at a rally in Jharkhand | PTI

KODERMA : It was once known as the ‘Mica capital of the world’. But Koderma’s main claim to global fame is down to Jhumritelaiya, a nondescript village which figured prominently in the Binaca Geet Mala, a popular radio show featuring Bollywood songs from the 70’s.

All seems lost in this quaint village, situated off a lake in sylvan surroundings. It has failed to draw visitors despite the infrastructure leap that the state has seen and struggles to find a place on the growth chart of a mineral-rich Jharkhand.

With heavy migration and little in the way of infrastructure, despite straddling the National Highway 2 and the Grand Trunk road, which links half of India, Koderma remains a lost constituency.

Koderma’s pain was heightened once Mica’s use as an insulator for electrical appliances was compromised at the onset of the digital age and it was discarded as the preferred insulating material. Exports to Japan, China, Korea and the US declined sharply. Over four lakh of the rural workforce, involved in mica mining, transportation and trade lost jobs and the hilly terrain offered little in the way of employment but the odd stone crushing units, which absorb people in their hundreds. 

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Under-development remains a major issue here, with basic amenities like water, electricity and health services a far cry. Yet, Koderma is under the poll spotlight, with the majority of the state’s high profile candidates locking horns here. Jharkhand’s first CM, who is also the chief of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), is the Mahagathbandhan candidate, even as RJD turncoat Annapurna Devi, was given the BJP ticket in a last-minute turnaround.

Sitting BJP MP Ravindra Rai was denied a ticket citing his non-performance and inefficiency, thus splitting the BJP cadre. The contest became more interesting after Left parties, denied an honourable share in the Mahagathbandhan’s seat-sharing plan, fielded CPI(ML)’s Raj Kumar Yadav.

With Yadavs a sizeable vote bank, the CPI(ML) nominee is counting on Yadav votes. Annapurna, a Bengali who married a Yadav and has been a 4-time MLA from Koderma Assembly constituency, also has a mass base and is likely to attract Yadav votes.“It is a neck-to-neck fight between Babulal and Annapurna Devi as both have their strengths and weaknesses. Babulal is a political heavyweight. He has been 3-time MP from Koderma and enjoys the support of the Mahagathbandhan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress BJP Jharkhand Koderma Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp