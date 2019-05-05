BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur hurt as cop vehicle hits car in Bengal's Nadia

Express new service By

KOLKATA: Shantanu Thakur, the BJP candidate from West Bengal’s Bongaon constituency, was injured when a car with a police sticker rammed into his vehicle at Hanskhali in Nadia district on Saturday morning. He was admitted to a local hospital with injuries on his head.

The incident took place when Thakur was on his way to Kalyani to attend an election rally. Residents of the locality where the incident took place intercepted the car, which had a police sticker on its windscreen, and damaged it. The driver, however, managed to escape. No policeman was travelling in the vehicle. Preliminary investigation revealed police had hired the vehicle for election duty.

West Bengal: Shantanu Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Bongaon, met with a road accident today near Jagulia. He has been taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/w8DBpl8gga — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

Thakur is the youngest grandson of Binapani Devi, the matriarch of Matua community. Shantanu Thakur’s mother Chabirani Thakur alleged that the accident was the result of a “conspiracy” hatched by the Trinamool.