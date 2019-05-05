Kejriwal takes potshot at North West Delhi BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP has “imported” singer Hans Raj Hans from Punjab as it thought that no backward class member from North West Delhi is “eligible” to contest the Lok Sabha elections.Addressing his supporters during a roadshow in Bawana on Saturday, he asked if the people will go to Punjab for grievance redressal.

“By importing the singer ‘ Hans Raj Hans ‘ from Punjab, the BJP is telling the people of North West Delhi that no backward class member is eligible to contest the elections from this area.” Kejriwal said. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Gugan Singh from North West Delhi, the Lok Sabha seat reserved for Scheduled Castes. The Congress’ candidate from the seat is Rajesh Lilothia.

“Gugan Singh is fighting for the people of North West Delhi. Elect him to make him stronger,” Kejriwal told the people as his caravan passed through a sea of supporters in Bawana.This was Kejriwal’s fourth roadshow in the national capital. On Wednesday, he carried out a roadshow in Chandni Chowk along with party candidate Pankaj Gupta. On Thursday, he led East Delhi candidate Atishi’s roadshow and on Friday, he participated in North East Delhi Dilip Pandey’s roadshow.

His roadshows are part of the party’s third phase of campaigning, which started Tuesday and will continue till May 10. Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and the campaigning will end on May 10. The AAP has already carried out campaigning in two phases. The first phase was from March 10 to April 7 and the second phase from April 10 to April 25. In the first phase, campaigning was carried through jansabhas.With agency inputs