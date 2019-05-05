Kolkata Diary

Home The Sunday Standard

The over 200-year-old wooden floor of the Town Hall, the structure built in Roman Doric style in 1813, was pulled down this week.

Piece of heritage pulled down
The over 200-year-old wooden floor of the Town Hall, the structure built in Roman Doric style in 1813, was pulled down this week. It was designed as a place of social gathering for Europeans in the city. According to the Public Works Department (PWD), placing concrete layer below the floor was necessary to protect the building from possible earthquakes. Several architects and heritage conservation workers are sceptical about the addition of concrete to the lime and mortar structure, saying it went against the ethics of restoration. 

Oil paintings being restored
A collection of 21 oil paintings, which has been in possession of the University of Calcutta for over a century, is being restored. One of the rare paintings that adorned a wall of the historic Darbhanga Hall and is now being restored is a portrait of WC. Bonnerjee, the first president of the Indian National Congress, by Shashi Kumar Hesh (1899). The university has handed the task of restoring the paintings to artist Suvaprasanna, the chairman of the West Bengal Heritage Commission. Restoration is a complex mix of art and science, which apparently only a few in the city 
have mastered.

Alipore’s giraffe herd welcomes new member
A giraffe at Alipore zoo gave birth to a calf last week, taking the herd count to 10. The count is highest in any zoo in the country, said director of Alipore Zoo Asish Kumar Samanta. The female calf, around 4.4 ft tall, weighs 70 kg. The mother had some trouble lactating after the delivery.

She was not being able to feed the calf. The zoo keepers fed milk to the baby with a feeding bottle. The doctors gave the mother medicines to facilitate lactation. A team of keepers monitored the mother round the clock for the past two months. Her regular diet comprised fruits, vegetables and pulses. Apart from the 15-20 kg diet, she was given vitamin and mineral supplements.

