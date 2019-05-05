Laugh, and the world will laugh with you

Home The Sunday Standard

On the occasion of World Laughter Day, we visit a popular Noida laughter club, run by a retd naval officer, Ashok Sawhney

Published: 05th May 2019

Ashok Sawhney (in yellow t-shirt holding the microphone) taking a session at the JVCC Laughter Club in Noida.

Every morning around 6.15, men and women of different age groups start filing in the lawns of Jal Vayu Vihar Community Centre in Noida. About 15 minutes later, all these people begin  laughing away to glory. JVCC lawns plays host to the oldest laughter club in the city. Started by Naval officer Ashok Sawhney (retd) and a certified laughter yoga teacher in November 2014, the club began with five members and has grown to over 150 members, who gather every morning for a 30-minute laughter session. 

“Laughter works wonders. It is one of the most natural things. Our natural state is one of joy, which is reflected through laughter,” says Sawhney, the jolly founder. He adds, “Laughter is very important for leading a healthy life. If you see children below five years, they always laugh with gay abandon. They don’t need a reason to laugh. Studies have shown that kids that age laugh nearly 400 times a day. But as we grow older, we forget to laugh and that is when all the problems begin.” 

J K Juneja, a resident of Indrapuram, Ghaziabad, agrees with Sawhney. Juneja has been practicing laughter yoga for 10 years now. “It is the best thing to start your day with.”  Elaborating  further, Sawhney, who has a certification from the Laughter Yoga International centre, says that laughing helps you maintain a connection with your inner self and keeps you grounded. By being joyful you can learn to take unsettling daily issues in your stride. 

“There are three dimensions to a human being – body, mind, inner self (soul, spirit). Most of the time we are looking after the physical body, while it is inner self that is most important. Problems begin when the inner self is neglected. Laughter is the best way to keep your inner self in a permanently joyful state,” says Sawhney.  

When asked about the importance of keeping a specific time for laughing, he says, “Laughter is so important that we should not leave it to a chance. We have to make sure that we laugh on regular basis unconditionally,” “It is only when you are regular that you begin to draw benefits like blood pressure and blood sugar levels,” he says. There are four basic steps of laughter yoga. Steps 1-3 are warm up exercises (10 minutes) while the Step 4 is group laughter (15 minutes). The first step is clapping (palm to palm, finger to finger, as there are acupressure points on hands) in a rythmic manner shouting ‘ho ho ha ha!’. The second step is deep breathing, the third is child like playfulness. 

The importance of laughter can be seen from the fact that increasing number of corporates, educational institutes, hospitals and other organisations are now inviting laughter yoga teachers to hold laughter sessions for their employees. “Just like gymming and running is important for physical body, laughter yoga is a must for inner self. It is internal jogging,” says another Laughter Yoga teacher SK Ahuja. 

