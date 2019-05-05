Poaching BSP nominee will cost Congress: Mayawati

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Are the days after the declaration of Lok Sabha polls results going to be shaky for the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh? Four days after tweeting that BSP will reconsider its support to the Congress government in MP, in the wake of BSP candidate from Guna-Shivpuri Lok Sabha seat being forced to join the Congress on April 30, BSP supremo Mayawati reiterated in Morena district on Saturday that forcing the BSP candidate to join the grand old party would prove costly for the Congress government in MP.

The BSP candidate from Guna-Shivpuri seat (from where Congress national general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is eyeing fifth consecutive term), Lokendra Singh Rajput, had on April 30 joined Congress in Scindia’s presence, rendering a body blow to BSP ahead of the May 12 polls to the seat.

While BSP supremo said forcing the BSP candidate to join the Congress would prove dear for the Kamal Nath government, around 500 km away in Rewa district (where elections are slated on Monday), BJP national president Amit Shah lashed out at the MP CM, saying BJP workers were being tortured and harassed in the state at the behest of the Congress government.

“During my tour of Rewa, BJP workers told me that they are being harassed and tortured by local administration and police at the behest of the Congress government. BJP workers engaged in electioneering have been externed from district and false murder cases have been lodged against them. “Two BJP workers have been murdered over the last few weeks. Kamal Nath, do you think you will be able to win the elections by harassing our workers. You’re wrong, as our workers will work for party’s victory with renewed vigour,” Shah said.