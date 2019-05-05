Public forum

Home The Sunday Standard

Eight days before the national capital goes to polls, the voters of South Delhi constituency narrate their plight to Somrita Ghosh and give their assessment of how the Central government has fared in

AUTO DRIVER

Rakesh Kumar (46)
The leaders are seen only during the campaigning time. They speed up the works just before the elections and then the next four years they remain idle. We just want basic facilities to improve —water, roads and a proper house to stay in a hygienic place. That is all a poor person would expect from any politician.

STUDENT

Sumedha Sikdar (23)
As a youth I think unemployment has remained a major issue. People have got a degree in their pockets but are unemployed. Then demonitisation and GST both created problems in our lives. Government should be for the youth of the nation and it should focus first and foremost on safety for the women. 

Hospitality 

Shyama S Mukherjee (58)
I don’t find any remarkable changes as such in last five years. Development is just superfluous, no betterment in grassroots level is visible. Changes should come from the lower level such as better education facilities, ideological cleanliness and socio-economic development.

Shop Owner

Jaswant Singh (39)
For middle class people there is no dearth of social issues. Supply of cooking gas and fuel should be available at subsidised rates, cost of basic commodities shouldn’t go up. Unemployment has increased in past one year especially after demonetisation. So the government take steps to increase job opportunities.

Entrepreneur

Shreya Singh (47)
I would say that the Delhi government has done more work in my constituency than the Central government. I would want a party which has got a secular image, not biased to people based on caste and religion. Also as a woman I believe safety issues should be given more priority. 

