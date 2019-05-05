Sahib Singh’s son, a favourite ‘youth’ leader in West Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The roaring sound of saffron scarf-clad bikers leading a group of BJP leaders and a blaring loudspeaker fixed on a SUV catches the attention of an elderly resident of Mohan Garden. As the frail man steps aside allowing the motorcade to pass, he sees Parvesh Verma, the party’s candidate from West Delhi waving at him.The elderly man smiles and Verma reciprocates. “You are the son of my Guru (Sahib Singh Verma). It does not matter to me that he is not alive. I am always with you,” the man says.

Verma bends and seeks his blessings. Another elderly onlooker suggests Parvesh to replace the white scarf he was using to manage some cover from the scorching sun with a saffron one. The leader obliges.Parvesh, the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, is seeking re-election from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

His father, a respected Jat leader from Delhi Dehat, had served as a Union minister in 13th Lok Sabha (1999-2004). His political career was cut short when a road accident claimed his life in 2007. Parvesh took over Sahib’s legacy and won Meharuli Assembly elections in 2013. He also wrested the West Delhi LS seat from Mahabal Mishra of Congress in 2014.

As the constituency spreads over a sizeable part of Delhi’s western region, which comprises about 22.5 lakh voters, Parvesh carries out road shows twice a day to reach out to a maximum number of electorates. He starts his day at 6 am and continues to hold small meetings with party workers and electorates till midnight.

On one such campaign rally, Parvesh halts in front of a shop, where the owner was waiting for the motorcade to reach his doorstep. The shopkeeper greets him with a garland. “You are from us. My family is with you,” he said.As the road show passes through the narrow and bumpy lanes of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar and Navada, Parvesh gets similar attention and support from the people. For the elderly, he is the child of the ‘son of the soil’ (Sahib Singh Verma) and for the youngsters; he is the ‘youth icon’.

Parvesh appreciates the love the people give him for being Sahib Singh’s son and accepts it with humility. “I know elders love me more because of my father. I take pride in that. What is wrong about it? The youth appreciates my work.” His road show takes an impromptu break as a group of transgender people approaches the BJP candidate and requests them to join them for some time. Parvesh joins them. The transgender group breaks into a musical performance and belts out ‘Hum Jiyenge Aur Mareinge’ from 1986 patriotic film ‘Karma’. Parvesh too taps feet with them.

“He is not just getting support because of Sahib Singh. The fact matters but it is also true that Parvesh has performed well,” said Chaudhary Hari Chand Gehlot, a resident of Nawada housing complex.

It is 2 pm and Parvesh rushes towards a metro station to reach Vikaspuri, where he is to address a press conference, but before retreating he had made a quick appearance at Kirtan in Nawada. “GPS map is showing traffic congestion on the Najafgarh road. Half an hour will be wasted if I go by road so I will go by metro, which hardly takes 10 minutes,” he says.