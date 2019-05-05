Why Kampai will satiate your Japanese food cravings

Osama jalali By

The new restaurant hub for millennials in Delhi is Aerocity. Areas such as Greater Kailash, Haus Khas & Defense Colony, once favourites for restaurant business, are now passé. Aerocity is well-planned and offers a good mix of F&B brands. When it comes to Japanese cuisine, one of the most impressive eatery here is Kampai. Its a nice cozy space with two Japanese-style private dining rooms.

Chef Nitin the man behind the good food, has launched a summer menu influenced by seasonal ingredients. Some of the interesting additions include the Mango Sushi, Chirashi seafood bites and Prawns and avocado ceviche. I personally like Japanese cuisine and preferred to stick to the classics from the regular menu, which is elaborate but well-balanced.

Out of habit, I started with a bowl of Miso soup. Miso, for me, is a litmus test for a Jap restaurant and chef Nitin made it to perfection. For the next course nothing could be better than a cold Ramen salad with crab, chicken and soy vinegar dressing. Refreshing and perfect to eat on a hot, summer afternoon. This is the dish that will keep bringing me back to Kampai. I followed this up with an assortment of sushis, that were impressive and helped me to stay on track in choosing healthy options.

The Tuna and Salmon maki curbed my sushi carvings. I was almost done, but decided to have a small portion of dimsums before the main course. Normally I don’t have a vegetarian variant, but it’s good that I trusted the chef and opted for a shiitake mushroom and truffle oil dim sum. It was so good, I had to ask for another helping. I ended my meal with a serving of Sea Bass. Now usually, Japanese restaurants are short on dessert options, but Kampai offers a good range. I suggest Matcha Tiramisu and Baked Yuzu Cheesecake.