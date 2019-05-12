Home The Sunday Standard

1,818 kg precursor of meth seized from Greater Noida

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday claimed to have made the country’s highest seizure of over 1,800-kg pseudoephedrine from a house in Greater Noida.

Published: 12th May 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 10:14 AM

1,818 kg pseudoephedrine stored in barrels at a house in Greater Noida | express

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday claimed to have made the country’s highest seizure of over 1,800-kg pseudoephedrine from a house in Greater Noida. Sources said that the estimated value of the seized chemical is around Rs 25 crore. An arrest of a South African woman from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on May 9 led to the record haul of the narcotics chemical and stimulant. The woman was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force for allegedly carrying 24.7 kg of pseudoephedrine.

“Pseudoephedrine is a precursor used for the manufacture of Methamphetamine, a drug widely used in Europe and South East Asia.

This is the biggest ever seizure of pseudoephedrine/Ephedrine in India outside factory premises, by any agency as per our records,” said NCB, in a statement.  A senior NCB officer explained that such large quantities of pseudoephedrine are always found in factories and not in residential or commercial premises.
The woman’s interrogation led the officials of the Delhi zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau to a house in Greater Noida from where a total of 1,818 kg of pseudoephedrine and 1.9 kg of cocaine were seized on May 10.

“With sustained interrogation of the South African lady, good analysis of call records/ call location and some prompt investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau team located he house in Greater Noida where the South African lady (carrier) was kept and collected the contraband,” read the statement. Two Nigerians, a man and a woman, have been arrested from the house apart from the South African apprehended earlier, officials said. 

Narcotics Control Bureau

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp