AAP candidate’s son raises stink of bribe for vote

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A day before Delhi votes, the AAP candidate in West Delhi, Balbir Singh Jakhar, was accused on Saturday of paying Rs 6 crore to party chief Arvind Kejriwal in return for a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

At a press conference, Jakhar’s son Uday Singh Jakhar said: “My father paid Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal for the seat of MP. I felt like telling this truth as a dutiful citizen of the nation. He did not pay for my higher education when I asked him, to study abroad, but he paid Arvind Kejriwal”.

Balbir Singh Jakhar denied the allegation. He said Uday was his son from his first wife, whom he divorced in 2009, and he lived at his mother’s home. “I do not know where this is coming from. Uday lives at his mother’s home. He calls me very rarely— once in two months, asking for shoes and clothes. That’s it. I condemn the allegation. I have never discussed with my son anything about my candidature,” the AAP candidate said.

Jakhar’s candidature was the last to be announced by AAP, after it had announced its other six candidates. In his affidavit, Jakhar did not mention Uday as a dependent.

Reacting to the development, Mahabal Mishra, the Congress candidate in West Delhi, said: “I request the Election Commission to seriously investigate this matter. People who came into politics by levelling allegations of corruption against others are today themselves neck-deep in corruption”.

Uday Jakhar also claimed that his father had wanted to bail out former Congress leader and 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Sajjan Kumar. “He was ready to use that money to give bail to Yashpal Singh and Sajjan Kumar, accused and convicts in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was ready to fight a case for them. He personally told me this” Jahkar’s son said.

The controversy could only dent the image of AAP and Kejriwal in this poll season.

Cops try to stop press conference

Police intervened to stop a presser by Jakhar, saying it was a violation of model code of conduct, but he went ahead with it. The AAP said its candidate has not made an appeal for vote or displayed the party symbol at the event