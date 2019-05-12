Home The Sunday Standard

AAP reaching out to voters with false survey results through phone: Sheila Dikshit

Published: 12th May 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit has written to the Election Commission against a ‘false’ survey report being communicated to voters in Delhi through the phone. A day before Delhi goes to poll, the Congress approached the Election Commission to protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying it is trying to “mislead” voters in the national capital.

“Member of the public have been receiving phone calls from various numbers which when picked up, play an automated message purporting to be the result of a survey in which the person receiving the call has participated,” the letter reads. “The message names political parties and completely random and inexplicable percentages. Such calls are clear violation of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the Model Code of Conduct.”   

The complaint was filed by Romila Dhawan, the election agent of the Congress’ Northeast Delhi candidate and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the ruling AAP has committed a criminal offence.

“The AAP, which is nowhere in the scene in the Lok Sabha elections, is desperate as after providing entertainment to the voters for the past 20-25 days, it has realised that the sands below its feet were slipping away and that was why the AAP was resorting to lies and falsehood in an undemocratic manner,” Khera said. “The AAP is a party of liars and it has become infamous for mouthing lies. AAP is sabotaging democracy,” he added.

The party has alleged that AAP is using call centres to contact voters in Delhi and present them findings of bogus surveys. It has said the AAP is spreading fake survey figures to influence voters.

“The message names political parties and completely random and inexplicable percentages against their particulars. The message conveys that the result of the survey in which the receiver of the call has ostensibly participated is that the AAP got 47 per cent, the BJP 37 per cent and Congress 11 per cent votes,” the complaint said.

The AAP and the Congress had talks to form a pre-poll alliance in Delhi. However, the talks failed and the two parties are now fielding candidates on all seven seats.

TAGS
Sheila Dikshit Election Commission Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

