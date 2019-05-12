Home The Sunday Standard

Mother’s Day: We want parties that care about us

From safety and security of their kids in schools and elsewhere, to quality education, mothers have raised issues that they want to be paid heed to by the political parties.

NEW DELHI: From safety and security of their kids in schools and elsewhere, to quality education, mothers have raised issues that they want to be paid heed to by the political parties.“All that I ask for my son is employment. He is educated, but it is difficult to get a good job. He is 23 and struggling in his profession. He applied for some government jobs but his name is in the waiting list,” said Santosh Kumari, a government employee.

Kumari, who does the work of painting for a government agency, wishes that her son doesn’t have to lead the kind of life, she led. “I just wish he has more facilities and doesn’t have to struggle like us,” the 46-year-old said.Swati Sharma, a housewife, with two daughters said the safety and security of her kids was her topmost priority.

Sharma, whose elder daughter is 11 and studies at a private school, had some complaints against the education system .“I feel schools are pushing too much for extra-cirricular activities. That can be burdensome. There should be more focus on education.”

Ritam Singh, who runs a shop of clothes in Kamla Market, complained about the “huge fee” in private schools.“We are paying a lot to educate our 8-year-old son. The cost of education is something that needs to be worked on,” she said, adding: “The recent incidents of crimes in schools were so scary.”

For Geeta Devi, it was “disturbing” to see her 25-year-old son working hard as a private company without being paid enough.  “He leaves the house so early in the morning and comes back so late. These private companies make you work so hard,” she said.

