On Mother's Day, meet these digital moms who make it click

These mompreneurs, adept at technology and social media, have leveraged the virtual world to emerge as social media influencers. They are driven, passionate, strike a beautiful work-life balance, and epitomise that ‘mother’ and ‘working professional’ are not mutually exclusive terms.

Nisha Madhulika

Channel: Nishamadhulika (Chef)

6.9M subscribers

From the time her first video on making gulabjal (rose water) till her journey today, if there’s one thing this 60-year-old has understood about being a professional it is tenacity. For the science graduate, professional cooking was unfamiliar territory, but eventually, the internet gave wings to her dreams. Madhulika didn’t start work immediately after marriage. She and her husband first laid the foundation of a good family by becoming deeply involved in their two children’s growing years. “To mothers I’d say, invest in your family time wisely and soon you will have enough free time to pursue whatever you want.”

Komal Narang

Channel: Komal Vlogs (Travel)

146k subscribers

Her first video was on how to be happy. It came from an unhappy personal space. A rough childhood that saw bouts of depression and left scars. But the antidote to her sadness came through her virtual connections. “I wanted to be the voice I could never hear when I wanted to talk to someone,” says Narang, who began her channel in 2013. She feels her two-year-old child has made her a better person. She wants to be a role model for him and gain his respect. “One day while working, my baby came upstairs. Seeing me on my work desk, he turned away. My child understood my work responsibilities. That’s why I can continue to work.”

Ritu Gupta

Channel: Ritu’s Dance Studio (Dance)

1M subscribers

Gupta received her academic training in interior design after a relentless pursuit of four years. But her professional aspirations took a back seat given the responsibilities at home and of her two sons. However, Gupta was determined to work. She smartly turned her other passion, dance, into her profession. “I loved design, but it didn’t work out because of long inflexible hours. Dance didn’t require that kind of rigorous routine.” She started her channel in 2011. “Since then, there’s no looking back,” says Gupta, 44. The highlight of her career is her version of the popular song, Prem Rattan Dhan Payo, which received 16 million views.

Kiran Singh

Channel: Indian Mom On Duty (Lifestyle) 535k subscribers

Thirty-year-old Singh began her own channel in 2015 after making a simple observation - there were no online channels catering to mother and baby life. She used her channel to post parent and child care vlogs, videos of her daughter Anika, parenting tips and some travel content. “Initially, I use to shoot my videos when my daughter would go to school and edit them when she would got to sleep. Now Anika is seven, and understands that her mother’s work commitments are equally important,” says she.

Mansi Payet

Channel: Mom Com India (parenting/nutrition/recipes) 785k subscribers

In January 2017, during her third trimester, Payet started her YouTube channel. Her need to be an informed parent had encouraged her to research on every issue pertaining to child care. “During my research, I realised the lack of such content, and what was available on YouTube was scattered, confusing and exhausting,” she says. So she spearheaded a community of her own by recording videos on important parenting matters. The biggest challenge the separation anxiety from her child. “Once I settled into my work, I realised my worry was just in my head,” she adds.

