Panels to probe irregularities in awarding of contracts in Jammu and Kashmir

All the committees have been directed to submit their reports by June 14 this year.

Published: 12th May 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

SRI NAGAR: In a major decision,  the Jammu and Kashmir Governor has constituted Fact Finding Committees (FFCs) to probe irregularities or scams in appointments and awarding of contracts in five government departments from 2010 to 2018, when the State was governed by NC-Congress and PDP-BJP governments.

An official spokesman said based on a large number of complaints from various quarters regarding irregularities in the functioning of different departments, the Raj Bhawan has decided to constitute FFCs. “The FFCs will look into irregularities in appointments in JK Sports Council, appointments in Skill Development department, awarding of dredging contracts, awarding of macadamization contracts and lack of progress in implementation of the State Wide Area Networks (SWAN) project,” he said.

From 2010-2014, Omar Abdullah-led NC-Congress coalition government was incharge of the State while from March 1, 2015, to June 2018, PDP-BJP coalition government ruled it.

A committee chaired by Principal Secretary (Home) would probe irregularities in the Youth Services and Sports Department, and the panel chaired by Commissioner/ Secretary, Forest and would probe fraudulent appointments in the Skill Development Department.

