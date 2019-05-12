Home The Sunday Standard

They made their sons’ dream a reality

Tete-a-tete with three mothers who run few of Delhi’s  prominent eateries in partnership with their sons

Published: 12th May 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Christine Samandari with son Laurent, founders of L’Opera

‘...over one conference call we decided to set up L’Opera here’

IT is never easy to settle in a new country, where the culture and language is completely different. But it was the love for her son and to see his dreams turn into reality that saw Christine migrate from France and make India her home. Christine lent unconditional support to her son, Laurent, who was on an internship in India, when expressed his wish to open L’Opera, a chain of French Boulangerie-Pâtisserie and Salon de Thé (tea room), as he missed French flavours in New Delhi.

“It was over one conference call we decided to set up L’Opera here. We overcame innumerable challenges – the challenge of learning the language, finding manpower, creating a product line and setting up a store. But we did it together,” says the co-founder of L’Opera. Christine served as the Director of the Office of Public Information of the Baha’i International Community in Paris. “But I left everything behind in Paris. I cannot be happy if my children are not.”

‘Work has to be lived and life has to be worked at’
IF there is one reason Café Delhi Heights is so successful, it is because of our mother and her legendary recipes,” says Sharad about his mother, Usha, who he claims is the first woman to open a banquet hall by herself – Batra Banquets.

After 6,000 weddings and entertaining over 2.5 million guests for about two decades, Usha decided to open the venture Café Delhi Heights with her sons, Sharad and Vikrant, in 2011.

“When they came forward with this new concept of a cafe, I thought it was time to change and move forward,” reminisces the culinary director of Café Delhi Heights – a quirky hangout that’s always buzzing. Usha believes in serving simple, yet tasty food. Even today, she moves around her brand’s kitchens and cafés with a sense of involvement and compassion towards her vision. “Work has to be lived and life has to be worked at,” she says.

‘Believing in them along with the respect they bestow on me’
Trusting my children and believing in them along with the respect they bestow on me is the key to our family’s happiness,” says Urmila, mother of Ankit, co-owner of Burma Burma – a contemporary Burmese restaurant with handpicked selection of teas in the capital.

After having spent over two decades in Myanmar Urmila had to migrate to India in the 1970s when the military forcibly took control. But during these years, she acquired detailed knowledge on Burmese food and culture. Now Tea Leaf Salad, Kowni Mow and Durian Ice Cream are her favourite dishes. “The dawn of Burma Burma comes from my Burmese roots. My mother has had a great influence expanding the food platter with heady flavours of the Burmese cuisine. Burma is a powerful amalgamation of the two largest forces in my life – my father’s lineage of hoteliers and restaurateurs and the delicious home recipes from my mother’s heritage,” says Ankit. But it’s his mother’s guidance, says Ankit, that has helped pave the way for Burma Burma.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mother's Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp