AAP leaders at EC door over poll foul play claim

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and the party’s South Delhi nominee Raghav Chadha visited the Election Commission on Saturday over complaints pertaining to the strong room in the constituency where EVMs are kept. Citing CCTV footage, the party claimed that the one of the EVMs arrived 6-7 hours after the strong room was locked on polling day — May 12.

The visit to the poll panel came a day after the party alleged that the Delhi poll body got presiding officers to manipulate polling diaries in the South Delhi constituency.“We doubt if proper arrangements have been made to secure the strong rooms. We have received complaints that after polling closed on May 12, the strong room was locked. It remained locked the morning after, but was opened later to keep another EVM. Such complaints raise questions on the credibility of the EC,” Singh said.

Earlier, Chadha alleged that the poll panel summoned presiding officers and had them “re-crete” and “re-sign” documents related to EVMs. However, South Delhi’s Returning Officer Nidhi Srivastav denied the panel called any polling official from the constituency.