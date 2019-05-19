Home The Sunday Standard

DU admission process delayed again, forms likely to be out on May 24

There seems to be a further delay in the commencement of the University of Delhi undergraduate admission process.

NEW DELHI: There seems to be a further delay in the commencement of the University of Delhi undergraduate admission process. The application forms will now be available only in the middle of next week, according to the Dean of Students Welfare. The application forms were expected to be available from May 20. However, Professor Rajeev Gupta on Saturday said they won’t release the forms before Thursday due to the results of the Lok Sabha elections, which will be announced on May 23.

The application process was to start at the beginning of May butkept getting postponed as the “preparations for the admission process has not been completed yet”.Gupta said the admission for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will begin separately. The forms for PG courses are likely to be out by May 21. “The admission process for masters will begin in the next two-three days,” said Gupta.

While the admission process for most UG courses will be on merit basis, the university will conduct entrance tests for courses such as BA (Honours) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), B.Tech. (IT and Mathematical Innovations), Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, BA (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication, the 5-year journalism programme among others. 

The university has approached the National Testing Agency for the entrance tests. 
“Last year there was one agency which was roped in for the registration process. This year DUCC (Delhi University Computer Centre) is doing both registration and admission and that’s the reason for the delay,” Gupta said. Last year, the admission process began on May 15.

