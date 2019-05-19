Home The Sunday Standard

EC members not expected to be clones, says Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commission rules provide for a majority ruling in the absence of unanimity by the panel.

Published: 19th May 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Amid notes of dissent by one of the election commissioners Ashok Lavasa, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Saturday said that diversion of views was not new among the members of the Election Commission and that they are not expected to be clones of each other. The statement from the CEC came after Lavasa decided to stay away from the meetings related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as his dissent on the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah was not included in the orders of the Commission, sources said. 

Sources said that Lavasa sent several reminders to the CEC since May 4, to include dissent notes in the final orders and sought to know that why his minority view was not included in the final order on MCC violations. The EC has not passed any orders on MCC violations since then. Officials said that Lavasa has recused himself from all meetings on MCC issues from the first week of this month. 

Sunil Arora on Saturday described as “unsavory” and “avoidable” reports that fellow commissioner Ashok Lavasa has decided to recuse himself from meetings related to model code violations till he is not allowed to record his dissent.

“The three members of EC are not expected to be template or clones of each other. There have been so many times in the past when there has been a vast diversion of views as it can, and should be,” Sunil Arora said.

Arora also said that such differences in views largely remained within confines of ECI after demission of office. “Out of the 13 issues/areas which were identified, model code of conduct is one of them,” Sunil Arora said in a statement. He also said, “I personally never shied away from a public debate whenever required but there is time for everything.”

Congress demands inquiry

Demanding a probe into charges made by Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa,     the Congress alleged that eroding institutional integrity has been the hallmark of Modi government and asked whether the poll panel was a ‘puppet’ in the PM’s hands.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora Model Code of Conduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp