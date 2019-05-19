Jhalki’s trailer at Cannes

Express features By

A still from the film Jhalki.

Jhalki’s trailer was released at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in France. Director Brahmanand Singh, co-director Tanvi Jain and actor Tannishtha Chatterjee were present at the screening. The trailer gives a glimpse of the journey of Jhalki, a street girl searching for her brother.

The film, set against the backdrop of the child slavery trade, stars Arti Jha, Goraksha Sakpal, Boman Irani, Sanjay Suri, Divya Dutta, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Govind Namdeo.

It was earlier screened at the New York Indian Film Festival and the Boston International Film Festival. “I am happy with the overwhelming response at Cannes. I didn’t anticipate it, but was happy that many programmers of film festivals across the globe approached us for associations,” said Singh. Jhalki is slated to release theatrically in India later this year.