Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman’s new guest

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will become the first Indian celebrity to grace David Letterman’s talk-show series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The first season of the show, streaming on Netflix, had featured Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and Jerry Seinfeld.

Khan, who shot for his episode with Letterman on May 7 in New York, shared,“I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years, and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special. I’m working with the team on various projects, and it’s always been exciting partnering with them.”

On coming back with a new season of My Next Guest, Letterman said, “After each one of these sessions, I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list.”

Scheduled to stream from May 31, the second season of the Emmy-nominated show will also feature Melinda Gates, Lewis Hamilton, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres and Kanye West.

Shah Rukh Khan has produced the upcoming Netflix original series, Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi. The actor was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s Zero.