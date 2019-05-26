AAP’s Raghav Chadha puts up a lone fight

Home The Sunday Standard

During the campaign, Chadha, one of the popular candidates of the party, kept on raising many doubts with the Election Commission over the tampering of Electronic Voting Machines.

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: AAP’s South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha was the only contender from his party who managed to put up a decent fight in the Lok Sabha elections and came second bucking the trend of ending in the third spot.

A chartered accountant by profession, 30-year-old Chadha was the youngest candidate in the poll fray in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had thrown his weight behind Chadha, who is also a popular face of the party. 

In total, the AAP managed number two position in 23 Assembly seats in the general elections, but South Delhi is the only parliamentary constituency of the total seven where it pushed the Congress to the third position. Pitted against a heavyweight and sitting BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Chadha’s campaign mostly involved door-to-door connect and portraying his image as educated, decent and well-spoken leader.

“I believe the solid network of MLAs and Raghav Chadha’s expert team were in good coordination the entire campaign. We were clearly getting this feedback from the ground that vote is going only on the name of Narendra Modi and it did not matter who the candidate was. In South Delhi the vote share is also more than the average of the all the constituencies which is 18 percent” said Naresh Yadav, MLA from Mehrauli Assembly constituency. 

During the campaign, Chadha, one of the popular candidates of the party, kept on raising many doubts with the Election Commission over the tampering of Electronic Voting Machines. Worried over the security of the strong room where the EVMs were kept after voting, Chadha deployed a team of 20 workers who kept a tight vigil day and night. “We fought for all that we believe to be good — full statehood, education, healthcare, land and water issues, a dignified life for all. We made significant inroads in a traditional BJP stronghold without invoking politics in the name of caste, region or religion,” Chadha had said.

