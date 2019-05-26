Home The Sunday Standard

Alka Lamba cryptic tweets bring out unease and divide among leaders

In the past, Lamba had claimed the AAP had sought her resignation the third time in last four years  She said Kejriwal didn’t invite her to party events either.

Published: 26th May 2019

Delhi AAP MLA Alka Lamba. (File photo)

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Alka Lamba again came in news after she posted a tweet in which she claimed that Arvind Kejriwal did not like her tweet where she extolled Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his leadership.

The rebel AAP legislator Alka Lamba does not share the best of the ties with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In April, she had held a mohalla sabha outside the historic Jama Masjid to seek the opinion of the people on severing her ties with the ruling party in the city.

On Saturday, she posted a series of tweet where she commented that Kejriwal was accepting that something had gone wrong in the party’s functioning. “Why am I being alone targetted? I have been saying the facts for long. Sometimes I am added or thrown out of groups. It would have been better had we rose over these things and focussed on the job,”she tweeted in Hindi, and posted a snapshot of what appeared to be a series of WhatsApp chat.

