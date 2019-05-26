Home The Sunday Standard

Early diagnostics key to boosting lung cancer survival rates: Study

While the lung cancer trend has changed over the decades, it continues to be a leading cause of death among men.

Published: 26th May 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: At a time figures indicate a rise in lung cancer cases in India, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) publication has stressed on the methods of screening and early diagnostics to boost the survival rate in the country.

While the lung cancer trend has changed over the decades, it continues to be a leading cause of death among men. The publication, ‘Feasibility of lung cancer screening in developing countries: challenges, opportunities and way forward’, says early diagnostics can help in overcoming the challenges associated with the disease.

The study was published in the journal ‘Translational Lung Cancer Research’.
“Lung cancer, especially the stage IV variety where the survival rate is almost nil, is one of the leading causes of death among men. Delay in diagnosis is majorly to blame for the high mortality rate of this disease. We reviewed several global studies which say that the survival rates could be improved if the disease is diagnosed at early stages. In developing countries like ours, cases of lung cancer are on the up. Yet, there is no guideline or method for screenings,” Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor, Department of Preventive Oncology, AIIMS, said.

The number of lung cancer cases reported at AIIMS has more than doubled from 940 in 2013-14 to 2,082 in 2015-16 in Delhi. The publication mentions that most countries have not framed any guidelines with respect to lung cancer screening due to cost effectiveness and issues related to low-dose computed tomography (LDCT).

“Various methods like chest radiography, sputum cytology, however, low dose computer tomography has been shown to be an effective screening modality for lung cancer,” it said.
The publication concluded that LDCT could be a good choice for screening, but high cost, large population size to be screened and low success rates of the procedure making it difficult to implement such a programme.

“Inadequate infrastructure, lack of human resources, low skilled manpower and lack of financial resources add further difficulties in adopting such a programme. An Ideal Screening Method for developing countries should be easily available, easy to perform a be cost-effective,” it said.

silent killer
 Lung cancer continues to be a leading cause for death among men 
 Delayed diagnosis is majorly to blame for low survival rate

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS Lung Cancer Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp