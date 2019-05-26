Early diagnostics key to boosting lung cancer survival rates: Study

Rahiba R Parveen By

NEW DELHI: At a time figures indicate a rise in lung cancer cases in India, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) publication has stressed on the methods of screening and early diagnostics to boost the survival rate in the country.

While the lung cancer trend has changed over the decades, it continues to be a leading cause of death among men. The publication, ‘Feasibility of lung cancer screening in developing countries: challenges, opportunities and way forward’, says early diagnostics can help in overcoming the challenges associated with the disease.

The study was published in the journal ‘Translational Lung Cancer Research’.

“Lung cancer, especially the stage IV variety where the survival rate is almost nil, is one of the leading causes of death among men. Delay in diagnosis is majorly to blame for the high mortality rate of this disease. We reviewed several global studies which say that the survival rates could be improved if the disease is diagnosed at early stages. In developing countries like ours, cases of lung cancer are on the up. Yet, there is no guideline or method for screenings,” Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor, Department of Preventive Oncology, AIIMS, said.

The number of lung cancer cases reported at AIIMS has more than doubled from 940 in 2013-14 to 2,082 in 2015-16 in Delhi. The publication mentions that most countries have not framed any guidelines with respect to lung cancer screening due to cost effectiveness and issues related to low-dose computed tomography (LDCT).

“Various methods like chest radiography, sputum cytology, however, low dose computer tomography has been shown to be an effective screening modality for lung cancer,” it said.

The publication concluded that LDCT could be a good choice for screening, but high cost, large population size to be screened and low success rates of the procedure making it difficult to implement such a programme.

“Inadequate infrastructure, lack of human resources, low skilled manpower and lack of financial resources add further difficulties in adopting such a programme. An Ideal Screening Method for developing countries should be easily available, easy to perform a be cost-effective,” it said.

silent killer

 Lung cancer continues to be a leading cause for death among men

 Delayed diagnosis is majorly to blame for low survival rate