From the heart of Punjab

At: Punjab Grill Janpath, Ambience mall, Kalaghoda, BKC, Shantiniketan and Chennai outlets, till June 15, 2019.

What would you expect from a team of five chefs who have just come back from an exploratory trip to the main cities of Punjab? Well, generally I would have said, oodles of love from the people of Punjab, considering those extra kgs they accumulated around the waist! But thankfully, the team also brought back original recipes of some very popular Punjabi dishes that have stood the test of time and incorporated them in the recently launched Noor-e-Punjab menu at select Punjab Grill outlets in Delhi and across India.
I got the opportunity to try out some dishes from the Noor-e-Punjab menu. I started with the Malai Lassi. A thick and perfect churn of curd, sugar and pistachios topped with peda and malai. While it can act as natural anaesthesia if I have it after lunch, it was cold and refreshing, and set me up for the meal as I had gone in to try the menu during dinner time. For starters, we chose the Karele di Tikki. Crunchy bitter gourd mixed with mashed potatoes and masalas, seared on the griddle and topped with chutney and curd before serving hit the right note. 

I also sampled other starters. In Sigri kukkad, the chicken was well-marinated and char-grilled to perfection, and squeezing a lemon on it, made it spicy and tangy. The Ambarsari chaamp tasted fine, but if I compare it to the preparations I have personally tried in Amritsar where the flattened mutton is pounded and shallow fried in desi ghee, then this one lacked the robustness. The barrah kebab could have been marinated and cooked for a longer duration. The trick is to ensure that the clay oven is very hot so that meat gets cooked properly to the core without being burnt.

For the mains, I chose the Kheema Matar Masala, Baingan da Bhartha, Dhaba Dal with some Ambarsari Kulche topped with big blobs of butter and we absolutely loved it! The bhartha and dal felt homely and balanced other dishes. The Kheema Matar spiced just right, you could just have it with a kulcha or a slice of bread. But my pick of the evening were the Crisp Kulchas served with a thick and tangy chutney. The taste instantly took me on a nostalgia trip to the small lanes of Amritsar where I have explored many a ‘kulcha artists’, daily doling out near perfect kulchas. I may come back for brunch one of these days to just gorge on the kulchas. We wrapped up the evening with Gud ka Halwa that reminded me of Kadha Prasad, and I quite enjoyed the aromas and flavour.

Overall, a satisfying meal. I had my eyes on the Tari Waala Kukkad and Mutton Kharoda Curry, which sounded interesting, but these would have to wait till next time. The general service orientation of the staff at almost all Punjab Grill outlets is high and it was warm and efficient as usual at the Janpath outlet as well.  

