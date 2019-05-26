Home The Sunday Standard

Gau Rakshaks thrash trio in MP, five arrested

BHOPAL: Five self-styled gau rakshaks, including their leader Shubham Singh Baghel, have been arrested in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly thrashing three persons, among them a Muslim man and woman, on suspicion of possessing beef. The shocking incident happened in Dundaseoni area of Seoni district on May 22. 

Shubham Singh
Baghel| twitter

Three persons, identified as Dilip Malwi (24), Sama Ansari (33) and Tausif Khan (20) were on the way from Kanhiwara to Dundaseoni in an auto-rickshaw, when a group of men led by Baghel, the self-styled district chief of Ram Sena and his aides stopped the vehicle and found a packet full of meat inside the vehicle. 

The pictures of Baghel with newly elected BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur are doing the rounds on social media.

Alleging that the packet contained beef, Baghel, who has been externed from Seoni district for involvement in criminal cases in the past, and his aides thrashed the two men, Tausif and Dilip near Mandla Road. 

The accused recorded a video of the thrashing and uploaded it online. After the video went viral, the cops arrested all five men, Baghel (25), Yogesh Uike (19), Dipesh Namdev (31), Rohit Yadav (22) and Shyam Lal Dehriya (43) on Friday. All of them were produced before the court in Seoni and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, newly elected BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur condemned the incident of thrashing of the two men and woman on Facebook and demanded stern action against all the accused. Former MP CM and BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan too condemned the incident and said that those responsible should be dealt sternly under relevant law.

The trio who were assaulted were also booked by the police. “All three, including the woman were arrested and booked under provisions of Madhya Pradesh Gau Vansh Pratishedh Adhiniyam (the anti-cow slaughter law),” said SP of Seoni district Lalit Shakyawar on Saturday.

The examination of the seized meat by a veterinary expert prima facie established that it was bovine meat. Samples are being sent to Hyderabad for further analysis also, the SP added.

