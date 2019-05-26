New golden goose for food chains

Home The Sunday Standard

The addas of Delhi – those that have firmly held the monopoly as Dilliwalas’ go-to place to unwind with food and drink, have stiff competition from a fledgling. Aerocity is emerging as the new beloved for the national capital, the long miles to reach here notwithstanding, even as the swanky south Delhi malls, the tony Khan Market and the colonial relic Connaught Place continue to woo the city. 

That it was a transit hub for business travellers landing in Delhi is a tale of yore now as Aerocity is stepping out of shadow of luxury hotels dotting the vast expanse. Worldmark(a mixed-use development by Bharti realty) has brought fine-dining restaurants, concept bars, and cafes at The Walk, turning it into a one-stop destination to savour an array of cuisines. From Awadhi, Mughlai, to French, Japanese, Pan Asian, cuisines being served at numerous standalone restaurants here, Delhiites are being spoilt for choice. This is because restaurateurs who are running outlets here, along with market leaders in the food and beverage industry, see it as a prudent choice to put their money in. They see it as a prophecy that Delhi can step out of malls and CP and drive all the way to the airport if you give them food and takeaway the perennial headache of parking lots and overcrowded places. 

From the horse’s mouth
“Till about three years ago, Aerocity was not a lucrative market. But its proximity to Gurgaon and easy connectivity – courtesy new flyovers – has made it one of Delhi’s most desirable locations. It gives us a well-travelled clientele apart from corporate guys to cater to,” says Priyank Sukhija, who has opened two concept restaurants – Plum by Bent Chair and Dragonfly. Umang Tewari, owner of Liv Bar echoes similar views, “Improved connectivity from South Delhi to Gurgaon has made Aerocity a popular destination among diners. Delhiites are preferring Aerocity over Cyber Hub for the location, smooth vehicular movement and the ample parking it offers.”

Something that would have otherwise been a bane for Aerocity to prosper – the location, is, interestingly turning its fortunes around as restaurateurs make a beeline to make their presence felt. “Having the airport next door with a good inflow of expats, tourists and travellers, Aerocity is a potent market for restaurants. Being cheek by jowl with the international and domestic airport, and Delhi being a transit city, it witnesses countless tourists. A midpoint of Delhi and Gurgaon’s MNCs and residences, it not only attracts people from nearby areas like Vasant Kunj and Dwarka, it is a hotel destination attracting a good mix of corporates and families coming for work and entertainment,” says Vikrant Batra, who has Café Delhi Heights at Worldmark. 

Akshay Anand of Toy Room at Aloft Hotel takes the argument further. “Aerocity gets people from different countries, hence it gives us the reason to diversify and open clubs and restaurants with unique concepts. A key to your brand’s success is the combination of a desirable location, key demographics and parking space.”

