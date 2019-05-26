Home The Sunday Standard

No progress for Congress

After a massive setback for the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, the future of the Grand Old Party looks bleak, finds Richa Sharma

Published: 26th May 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi managed to hold on to her seat in Rae Bareli, the only Congress MP in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi failed to make an impact in eastern UP, while Rahul Gandhi lost his Amethi seat | naveen kumar

Ground level workers, who put the hardest work, do not get any recognition or appreciation. It is the English speaking elites educated in foreign universities who get prominence over a dedicated party worker having strong hold on the ground,” said Vineet Singh (name changed), a party worker for 22 years at the Congress headquarters, as he tries to control his tears.

“We will have to reinvent ourselves keeping in mind changing aspirations of Indian people, especially youngsters and focus on strengthening party at the ground,” said a party general secretary, on condition of anonymity. 

This sums up what ails the grand old party. The duo agree that the party needs to fix loopholes fast in order to bounce back. The party has to get its act together as Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand are to go to assembly polls by the end of the year. It also has to keep its flock together in states like Karnataka, MP and Rajasthan where it is in power. 

In 2014, it was the anti-incumbency against the two terms of UPA and a Modi wave that trounced the Congress to just 44 votes but in 2019, despite issues like agrarian crisis, unemployment and state of economy, the party failed to capitalize.

The defeat in 2019 is massive as Rahul Gandhi lost from Gandhi family bastion Amethi, one of two seats he contested. While party managed to win 52 seats the party’s vote share remained stagnant around 19.5 per cent compared to 2014. Nine of party’s former chief ministers lost elections.

According to a senior party functionary, what the party lacks is fixing responsibility for the downfall over the years and top leadership’s unwillingness to tolerate dissent in the party. Several committees have been constituted and the last one after the 2014 general election under A K Antony but their reports were never shared with the party functionaries.

“Until we focus on reviving party from grassroots it is difficult to make any headway. Today’s generation is driven by mobiles and we need to engage with them at their favoured means of communication, which the BJP has mastered and the Congress has been a slow starter,” said a senior leader from Rajasthan.

Missing foot soldiers
In many states, the party’s booth level committees and district level committees are either not in place or flooded with people having proximity to senior party leadership, which means they lack connect to people and ground situation.

“In Haryana, there are no block level or district level committees and the party contested Lok Sabha elections. We are likely to even contest assembly elections later this year without any organisation structure in place, so you can expect the results,” said a party member from Haryana. Party stalwarts and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his son Deepender Hooda and party chief in the state lost with huge margins.

The party managed a vote share of just about 6% in UP and West Bengal (having one-fourth Lok Sabha seats). The vote share was over 7% in Bihar and around 1% in Andhra Pradesh. In UP, the party doesn’t even have groundworkers in Rae Bareli which elected UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Party leaders cite that also as one of the reasons for Rahul’s defeat in Amethi.

“The problem with the Congress is that it has top-heavy leadership but no ground support. We have been campaigning door to door in Rae Bareli in support of Sonia Gandhiji following call from our leader Akhilesh Yadav,” said Yogesh Yadav, a member of SP in Rae Bareli.

“The candidate selection has been slow and probable candidates need to sweat out at AICC headquarters for over a month to get a ticket while that time should be used to canvas on the ground,” said a former Congress MP from Rajasthan.

A senior member of the AICC communication team also cited the efficient booth management by BJP that woos the voters when they step out to vote. “Our booth managers told us that the BJP booth outside polling stations offered water and snacks to everyone while the Congress booth didn’t even have a canopy to give shade in this summer,” the member said.

Need to reinvent

“The Congress was a movement and not a party before independence but if we continue to think it that way, we are headed nowhere. With everyone having access to smart phones, we have to rework entire strategy to match aspiration of new generations. The BJP has been efficiently using technology to regularly touch base with voters. We have started it but really need to pick up,” said another party leader from Gujarat.

The party’s data analytics department launched online membership drive with a new Shakti App in March 2018. There were around 67 lakh members by mid-May. “The membership picked up after the results of three state assemblies where party came back to power. This has to be done aggressively round the year so that we connect with more people and groom them to be our foot soldiers in their areas,” said a member of the data analytics cell.

Rahul Gandhi reportedly doesn’t have a political advisor. “Someone from his team should have assessed that negative campaigning and Modi bashing isn’t going down well. There is an urgent need for him to include people connected with ground in his core team,” said a party leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp