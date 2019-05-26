Sea horses, octopus, penguins and more

Ayesha Singh By

Fashion designer Purvi Doshi’s intention is not to sell clothes, but to sell a thought. The 45-year-old has been a crusader of the environment, sustainability and veganism ever since launching her label, Purvi Doshi, in 1992. As an extension to this ethic, she presents a conscious SS’19 collection called Marine Runway that champions the cause of conservation of our underwater bio-diversity.

Models wearing Purvi Doshi’s

SS’19 collection called

Marine Runway

Her garments are handcrafted in shades of ivory, symbolic of the peace and calmness that lies beneath quiet waters. “The mystery surrounding aquatic animals, which ignited my curiosity, is something I find fascinating. It also makes me look at the murky side of marine reality that humans are responsible for. This is the sentiment I’ve expressed through the medium of this collection,” says Doshi.

This new collection is a dedication to PETA India’s ‘Fish in Tanks? No, Thanks!’ campaign. It’s a measure of support by an individual like herself who believes that each person is responsible for the world’s marine ecosystem and must make the effort to stop its exploitation.

To portray this sentiment, Doshi has used aquatic motifs including enormous octopus’, elegant sea horses, playful penguins, and frisky fishes on separates made from hand spun and handwoven khadi and cotton kota. “Air-whipped asymmetrical silhouettes, crisp pleats embellished with hand Parsi embroideries, and artisanal tassels, carry forward my desire for ethical fashion where no fishes are in tanks,” says Doshi, who was honoured by PETA India as the most compassionate designer in 2018.

One of the reasons for this honour was her landmark decision to not use silkworms in her label. “For me, sustainability is a belief and not a trend, and that’s why I have been working on a complete zero waste strategy. In some way or the other in every collection, including this one, even the tiniest of fabric waste is used,” says the designer, who in epitomises futuristic fashion. Availability: Purvidoshi.com