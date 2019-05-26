Home The Sunday Standard

Sea horses, octopus, penguins and more

Fashion designer Purvi Doshi’s intention is not to sell clothes, but to sell a thought.

Published: 26th May 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Fashion designer Purvi Doshi’s intention is not to sell clothes, but to sell a thought. The 45-year-old has been a crusader of the environment, sustainability and veganism ever since launching her label, Purvi Doshi, in 1992. As an extension to this ethic, she presents a conscious SS’19 collection called Marine Runway that champions the cause of conservation of our underwater bio-diversity. 

Models wearing Purvi Doshi’s
SS’19 collection called
Marine Runway 

Her garments are handcrafted in shades of ivory, symbolic of the peace and calmness that lies beneath quiet waters. “The mystery surrounding aquatic animals, which ignited my curiosity, is something I find fascinating. It also makes me look at the murky side of marine reality that humans are responsible for. This is the sentiment I’ve expressed through the medium of this collection,” says Doshi. 

This new collection is a dedication to PETA India’s ‘Fish in Tanks? No, Thanks!’ campaign. It’s a measure of support by an individual like herself who believes that each person is responsible for the world’s marine ecosystem and must make the effort to stop its exploitation.

To portray this sentiment, Doshi has used aquatic motifs including enormous octopus’, elegant sea horses, playful penguins, and frisky fishes on separates made from hand spun and handwoven khadi and cotton kota. “Air-whipped asymmetrical silhouettes, crisp pleats embellished with hand Parsi embroideries, and artisanal tassels, carry forward my desire for ethical fashion where no fishes are in tanks,” says Doshi, who was honoured by PETA India as the most compassionate designer in 2018. 

One of the reasons for this honour was her landmark decision to not use silkworms in her label. “For me, sustainability is a belief and not a trend, and that’s why I have been working on a complete zero waste strategy. In some way or the other in every collection, including this one, even the tiniest of fabric waste is used,” says the designer, who in epitomises futuristic fashion. Availability: Purvidoshi.com

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sea horses Purvi Doshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp